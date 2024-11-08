Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 45.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 103.70 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 45.52% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

