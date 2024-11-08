Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 45.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 103.70 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge rose 45.52% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.7095.27 9 OPM %8.879.14 -PBDT5.694.43 28 PBT3.102.07 50 NP2.111.45 46
