Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 48.23% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.23% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.182.82 48 OPM %3.59-4.96 -PBDT0.02-0.26 LP PBT-0.02-0.31 94 NP0.01-0.21 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

