Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 554.84% to Rs 2.03 crore

Net loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 162.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 554.84% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 165.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1248.39% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

