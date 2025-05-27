Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 26.79% to Rs 34.89 crore

Net loss of Orient Press reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.79% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 142.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.8947.66 -27 142.54170.51 -16 OPM %0.065.10 -2.303.71 - PBDT0.312.48 -88 0.953.21 -70 PBT-0.781.29 PL -3.75-1.30 -188 NP-0.520.96 PL -2.78-1.06 -162

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

