Antariksh Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.79% to Rs 3.40 crore

Antariksh Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.79% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.408.2502.3000.1900.1900.14

