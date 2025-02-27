Sarda Energy & Minerals slides on reporting fire incident at Raigarh power plant

Sarda Energy & Minerals slipped 2.97% to Rs 461.25 after the company reported a fire incident at one of its independent power plant units in Binjkot, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on the evening of 25th February 2025.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but the company stated that the fire was swiftly brought under control and emergency procedures were effectively followed. All personnel at the site are safe. A preliminary assessment indicates that the property damage is limited, though the exact loss will be determined after the machine is inspected.

The restart of the affected unit may take some time, resulting in a temporary loss of production. However, the other unit of the power plant is functioning normally.

The assets of the affected plant are adequately insured, including coverage for loss of profit, subject to the usual minimum closure period condition. The company assured that any material developments regarding the incident will be updated.

The official announcement was made on 26 February 2025.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 68.5% to Rs 197.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 117.16 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 43.3% to Rs 1,309.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

