Vakrangee partners with Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Vakrangee announced that it has tie-up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company (ABHICL), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital to offer health insurance solutions through its extensive Vakrangee Kendra network.

This strategic collaboration aims to expand the reach of comprehensive health insurance solutions across the extensive Vakrangee Kendra network, particularly in underserved and remote regions. The partnership aligns with Vakrangee's commitment to democratizing essential services and ABHICL's "Health First" approach, which emphasizes wellness and preventive care.

Vedant Nandwana, managing director of Vakrangee, said, We are delighted to partner with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company. This collaboration aligns with our vision to make essential services more accessible to the underserved and remote regions of the country. By offering a comprehensive range of health insurance products through our extensive Vakrangee Kendra network, we aim to empower customers with financial security and promote overall wellbeing.

Our Kendras serve as a one-stop solution for local communities, ensuring unparalleled convenience and reinforcing our commitment to bridging the urban-rural service gap. Together with Aditya Birla Health Insurance, we look forward to making quality healthcare protection accessible to every household across India."

Vakrangee is a leading Last Mile Distribution Platform with a strong physical and digital presence across India. It provides a range of essential services, including banking, insurance, ATMs, e-governance, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics, to underserved markets. Its "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets and "BharatEasy" mobile app offer convenient access to these services.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4% to Rs 1.19 crore, while net sales increased 31.7% to Rs 67.88 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Vakrangee slipped 4.10% to Rs 13.57 on the BSE.

