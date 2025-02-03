Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 533.2, up 9.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% slide in NIFTY and a 24.68% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 533.2, up 9.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 23270.25. The Sensex is at 76922.62, down 0.75%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 6.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1615.1, down 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News