Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2025.

Saregama India Ltd surged 8.02% to Rs 526.6 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70885 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd spiked 7.05% to Rs 834.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3208 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd soared 6.68% to Rs 1019. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21587 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd rose 6.58% to Rs 476.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16224 shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd added 6.35% to Rs 830.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8801 shares in the past one month.

