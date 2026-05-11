Elpro International Ltd, Thacker & Company Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2026.

Elpro International Ltd, Thacker & Company Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 May 2026.

Sasken Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1634.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 39096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 903 shares in the past one month.

Elpro International Ltd soared 17.22% to Rs 169.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.85 lakh shares in the past one month. Thacker & Company Ltd spiked 16.42% to Rs 1202.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26 shares in the past one month. MIRC Electronics Ltd spurt 13.33% to Rs 48.28. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.