Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Genus Prime Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.230.22 5 OPM %020.00 --869.57-4.55 - PBDT00.01 -100 -2.00-0.01 -19900 PBT00.01 -100 -2.00-0.01 -19900 NP00.01 -100 -2.00-0.01 -19900

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

