Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 46.56% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

