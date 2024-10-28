Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 27.32 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance declined 46.56% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.3222.32 22 OPM %58.6459.32 -PBDT1.902.96 -36 PBT1.332.57 -48 NP1.011.89 -47

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

