Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.32% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net loss of Saumya Consultants reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 84.32% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.5716.39-203.1142.46-4.827.61-4.877.56-2.896.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News