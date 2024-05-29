Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 117.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 117.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 497.49 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 117.19% to Rs 31.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 497.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 56.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 1765.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1645.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales497.49471.42 6 1765.161645.29 7 OPM %9.046.32 -7.360.36 - PBDT67.5431.21 116 157.299.75 1513 PBT50.5021.37 136 110.20-29.12 LP NP31.0814.31 117 56.60-21.99 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Cement Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 662 cr

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Linde India consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

IFB Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story