Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3.363.5313.1715.0620.2419.8320.1230.680.830.773.565.250.760.713.325.010.570.522.493.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News