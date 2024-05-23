Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.363.53 -5 13.1715.06 -13 OPM %20.2419.83 -20.1230.68 - PBDT0.830.77 8 3.565.25 -32 PBT0.760.71 7 3.325.01 -34 NP0.570.52 10 2.493.73 -33

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

