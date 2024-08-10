Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 0.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 17.93 croreNet profit of Savera Industries declined 0.74% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.9317.35 3 OPM %14.6721.21 -PBDT3.354.26 -21 PBT2.753.62 -24 NP2.672.69 -1
