Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 0.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 17.93 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 0.74% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.9317.3514.6721.213.354.262.753.622.672.69

