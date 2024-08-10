C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 11.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 101.49 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 11.17% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 101.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.101.4989.4141.5841.8251.6745.0447.1541.8535.8232.22

