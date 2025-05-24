Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 198.14 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 18.88% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 198.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 47.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 661.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

