Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 232.22% to Rs 5.98 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 825.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 232.22% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.88% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 29.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

5.981.8029.8718.5213.55-240.5612.25-10.150.900.843.252.480.230.381.411.000.370.041.240.66

