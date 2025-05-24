Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 8.02 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 36.84% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.86% to Rs 7.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.026.9430.2619.9729.0518.1642.0747.321.551.3210.7510.361.311.299.8010.201.040.767.228.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News