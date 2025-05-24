Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 939.79 croreNet profit of Timken India rose 32.10% to Rs 186.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 939.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 897.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.09% to Rs 447.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 3147.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2909.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
