Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 898.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 898.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 78.61% to Rs 134.71 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 898.85% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.61% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 238.66% to Rs 33.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 466.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales134.7175.42 79 466.84293.91 59 OPM %10.659.77 -12.0211.69 - PBDT12.816.49 97 52.5831.59 66 PBT8.691.59 447 33.6511.33 197 NP8.690.87 899 33.469.88 239

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 27.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story