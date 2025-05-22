Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 898.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.61% to Rs 134.71 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 898.85% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.61% to Rs 134.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 238.66% to Rs 33.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 466.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

134.7175.42466.84293.9110.659.7712.0211.6912.816.4952.5831.598.691.5933.6511.338.690.8733.469.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News