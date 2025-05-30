SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 132.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 132.79% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.46% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.041.173.253.1883.6584.6273.5475.160.520.731.721.390.520.731.721.391.420.612.441.33

