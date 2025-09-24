Adani Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2025.

Adani Power Ltd crashed 9.36% to Rs 147.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 148.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 673. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month. Mastek Ltd tumbled 4.72% to Rs 2183.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17518 shares in the past one month. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd fell 4.35% to Rs 474.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33109 shares in the past one month.