Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 35500, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35500, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25357.75. The Sensex is at 83097.4, down 0.17%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24004.95, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29728 shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 35195, up 3.55% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 50.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.