Wipro Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 260.71, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.01% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 260.71, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 26191.5. The Sensex is at 85754.51, up 0.57%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 8.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38360.25, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.57 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 261.58, up 1.34% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 12.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.01% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 22.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.