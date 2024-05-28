Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Scan Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 111.72% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.72% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 7.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.071.45 112 7.995.85 37 OPM %22.80-3.45 -12.393.76 - PBDT0.71-0.06 LP 1.010.16 531 PBT0.70-0.07 LP 0.970.12 708 NP0.75-0.06 LP 0.060.08 -25

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

