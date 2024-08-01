National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 73.99 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide rose 12.39% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 73.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.9979.5213.8012.7111.6710.826.816.085.084.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp