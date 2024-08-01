Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the June 2024 quarter

National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 73.99 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide rose 12.39% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 73.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.9979.52 -7 OPM %13.8012.71 -PBDT11.6710.82 8 PBT6.816.08 12 NP5.084.52 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story