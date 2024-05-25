Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 210.47% to Rs 19.28 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 700.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 210.47% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.59% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.71% to Rs 29.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.286.21 210 29.5317.00 74 OPM %8.0919.00 -12.8320.76 - PBDT1.250.78 60 2.742.24 22 PBT0.970.48 102 1.531.03 49 NP1.120.14 700 1.610.58 178

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

