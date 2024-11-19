Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 34.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 45.31% to Rs 130.33 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 34.54% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.31% to Rs 130.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales130.3389.69 45 OPM %9.0513.22 -PBDT15.8313.07 21 PBT13.8410.73 29 NP10.447.76 35

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

