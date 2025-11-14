Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 34.46% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.27139.3415.3816.4020.4918.2118.7713.8213.9710.39

