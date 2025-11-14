Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore

Net profit of Scoda Tubes rose 34.46% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.27139.34 4 OPM %15.3816.40 -PBDT20.4918.21 13 PBT18.7713.82 36 NP13.9710.39 34

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

