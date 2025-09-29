Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sep 29 2025
Sealmatic India surged 5.30% to Rs 465 after the company said its board will meet on 3 October 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

Sealmatic India manufactures mechanical seals and catering to energy intensive industries such as power generation, oil and gas, chemicals and water desalination.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit soared 190.18% to Rs 9.46 crore on 67.76% increase in net sales to Rs 57.04 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

Sep 29 2025

