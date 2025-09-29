Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Softtech Engineers rose 1.28% to Rs 379.35 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.16 crore from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its BIM-based Project Monitoring System (BPMS) software application.

The project involves deploying Softtechs AI and ML-enabled CivitINFRA product to implement a unified enterprise solution integrated with BIM software. It will streamline construction project managementfrom planning, budgeting, and cost estimation to execution, monitoring, and reportingthrough web and mobile platforms across all AAI-managed airports.

Softtech Engineers is in the business of design, development, installation, and servicing of information technology-related resources.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 48.4% to Rs 0.95 crore on a 36.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 27.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

