Sunraj Diamond Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 109.09% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net Loss of Sunraj Diamond Exports reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.09% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.17% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.920.44 109 1.852.54 -27 OPM %0-161.36 --2.16-11.42 - PBDT-0.23-0.71 68 0.100.13 -23 PBT-0.24-0.72 67 0.080.11 -27 NP-0.26-0.99 74 0.06-0.16 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

