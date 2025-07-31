Pricol consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.57% to Rs 877.66 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 9.50% to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.57% to Rs 877.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 602.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

