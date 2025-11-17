Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Rajesh Power Services has received the following orders: -

1. Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of 220kV Underground Cable at proposed 220kV Dholera Substation from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) aggregating to Rs 40.08 crore and

2. Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132kV Transmission Line and associated Line Bays at GSS Nabinagar (in Joint Venture with a Private Company) from East Central Railway aggregating to Rs 45.16 crore.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

