Puravankara to lease retail space to IKEA at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Puravankara announced the signing of an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with IKEA India for leasing of two floors of retail space at the Purva Zentech Park, located on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

Purva Zentech Park is a mixed-use commercial development with approximately 9.6 lakh square feet of leasable and saleable area. Typical floor plates are approximately 50,000 square feet, with modular units ranging from 4,500 to 5,000 square feet available for lease or sale. Strategically located within a five-minute walk from both the Konankunte Metro Station and Forum Mall, the project is a sustainable, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold development, designed to accommodate large-format tenants as well as mid-sized occupiers. The development is currently under construction and is slated for completion by early 2026.

IKEA will occupy the first and second floors of the development, which are designated for retail use. The space is expected to be handed over next year in Q1 of calendar year 2026, with operations scheduled to commence thereafter. Colliers' office services team was the advisor on this transaction.

