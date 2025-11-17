Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Puravankara has signed an agreement to lease (ATL) with IKEA India for two floors of retail space at its Purva Zentech Park on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

Purva Zentech Park is a mixed-use commercial development with approximately 9.6 lakh sq ft of leasable and saleable space. Each floor plate spans roughly 50,000 sq ft, with modular units of 4,5005,000 sq ft available for lease or sale. Strategically located just a five-minute walk from Konankunte Metro Station and Forum Mall, the project is IGBC Gold-certified and designed to accommodate both large-format tenants and mid-sized occupiers.

The development, currently under construction, is scheduled for completion by early 2026. IKEA will occupy the first and second retail floors, with handover expected in Q1 2026 and operations to commence shortly thereafter. Colliers office services team acted as the advisor on the transaction.

The agreement underscores Puravankaras focus on premium commercial leasing and strengthens Bengalurus position as a hub for organized retail. Rajat Rastogi, CEO- West & Commercial Assets, Puravankara, added, We are excited to onboard IKEA at Purva Zentech Park. Their decision to occupy retail space of more than 1.2 lakh square feet of leasable area across two floors is a strong endorsement of the projects strategic location, smart design, and adaptable retail layout. With Bengalurus leasing activity showing consistent growth, especially in the southern corridor, we are confident the project will become a vibrant hub for both business and lifestyle. IKEAs presence marks a significant beginning and will play a key role in shaping the projects appeal and tenant mix.

The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 30% year on year to Rs 644.20 crore in Q2 FY26. Shares of Puravankara fell 2.15% to Rs 255.15 on the BSE.