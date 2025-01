Sharika Enterprises has been awarded a work contract by NHPC. The contract is for the development of Rooftop Solar Power Projects with a total capacity of 4 MW on buildings of NHPC at various locations (ZONE-1: UT of Jammu & Kashmir Power Stations) under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna. The total consideration for this project is Rs 15.57 crore.

