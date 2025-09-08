Sensex jumps 277 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level. PSU Bank shares extended gains for the second trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 277.13 points or 0.34% to 80,993.10. The Nifty 50 index rose 88.65 points or 0.36% to 24,828.65.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.70% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.50%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,393 shares rose and 1,621 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.90% to 11.17. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,932, at a premium of 103.35 points as compared with the spot at 24,828.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44.5 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.90% to 6,917.50. The index added 1.07% in the two trading session.
Indian Bank (up 2.53%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.18%), Central Bank of India (up 1.65%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.05%) and Canara Bank (up 1.02%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.97%), Union Bank of India (up 0.93%), Bank of India (up 0.89%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.85%) and UCO Bank (up 0.73%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Barbeque-Nation fell 1.35%. The company has announced the re-appointment of Rahul Agrawal as the companys chief executive officer (CEO) and whole-time director (WTD) for a term of five years.
Hero MotoCorp advanced 2.55% after the company announced the appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as its chief executive officer, effective from Monday, 5th January 2026.
