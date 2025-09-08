Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 1-cr order from Bharat Petroleum

Desco Infratech gains on bagging Rs 1-cr order from Bharat Petroleum

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Shares of Desco Infratech rose 2.73% to Rs 245, while shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation gained 1.07% to Rs 316, after Desco Infratech announced that it had secured a new order worth Rs 1.30 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The scope of the order involves rectification, retesting, and commissioning of the MDPE (Medium-Density Polyethylene) gas pipeline network in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding entity.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 March 2025.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

