Sensex, Nifty extend gains for second day on global cues, IT stocks lead

The domestic equity benchmarks closed higher on Monday, extending gains for a second straight session. The Sensex and Nifty advanced after a cooler than expected U.S. inflation reading lifted global risk appetite and revived hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the year ahead. Positive cues from Asian markets further supported sentiment. Domestic factors also aided the rebound, with the rupee staging a sharp reversal and foreign institutional investors turning buyers in the cash market. The Nifty settled above the 26,150 mark and closed near its intraday high, led by strength in IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 638.12 points or 0.75% to 85,576.48. The Nifty 50 index gained 206 points or 0.79% to 26,172.40. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.3% and 1.38%, respectively.

Infosys (up 2.89%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.09%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.99%) were major Nifty movers today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 0.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.12%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,794 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.60% to 9.68. India-New Zealand Agreement: India and New Zealand have concluded a comprehensive and forward looking Free Trade Agreement, marking a significant economic and strategic step in Indias Indo Pacific engagement. The pact opens up opportunities for Indian service providers across high value sectors such as IT, professional services, education, finance, tourism and construction. As part of the agreement, New Zealand has committed to facilitate $20 billion of investments into India over the next 15 years, supporting manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation and jobs, while also enabling Indian companies to expand their presence in New Zealand and the wider Pacific region.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.91% to 6.666 compared with previous session close of 6.606. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.7500 compared with its close of 89.6700 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 1.39% to Rs 1,36,059. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12% to 98.14. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.43% to 4.163. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement jumped 68 cents or 1.12% to $61.15 a barrel.

Global Markets: European market declined on Monday after finishing last week on a positive note. UK economy grew by 0.1% in ??the July-to-September period of this year, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday, in line with its initial estimate. Looking ahead, the Bank of England predicts stagnation in GDP growth for the upcoming October to December period, although a marginal underlying economic growth of approximately 0.2% each quarter is anticipated. Asian market ended higher as investors parsed Chinas central banks decision to keep its loan prime rates steady. The Peoples Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3% and 3.5% respectively, holding them for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Reuters survey. The one-year rate influences most new and outstanding loans, while the five-year benchmark affects mortgages.

Last Friday in the U.S., stocks rose for a second winning day, boosted by Oracle, as the artificial intelligence trade regained its footing after experiencing volatility. Oracle shares were up 6.6% after TikTok agreed to sell its U.S. operations to a new joint venture that includes the software giant and private equity investor Silver Lake. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.31%, closing at 23,307.62. The S&P 500 added 0.88% to close at 6,834.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 183.04 points, or 0.38%, and settled at 48,134.89. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. eased to 2.7% in November 2025, marking its lowest level since July. The reading was lower than the 3% recorded in September, offering further relief on the inflation front.

Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty IT index climbed 2.06% to 39,488.00. The index rallied 3.75% in the four consecutive trading sessions. IT stocks ended higher across the board, led by Persistent Systems, which rose 3.33%, followed by Wipro up 3.10% and Infosys gaining 2.89%. Tech Mahindra advanced 1.86%, while HCL Technologies added 1.38% and Tata Consultancy Services climbed 1.31%. Mid tier names also saw gains, with Coforge rising 1.01% and Oracle Financial Services Software edging up 0.36%, while LTIMindtree closed marginally higher with a 0.01% gain. Tata Motors jumped 4.31% to Rs 411.45 after a global brokerage initiated coverage on its commercial vehicle business with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 481.

Varun Beverages rose 3.43% after the company shared details of its proposed acquisition of South Africa based Twizza Proprietary. The company said the acquisition will be executed through its wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa. The proposed transaction involves the purchase of 100% equity in Twizza at an enterprise value of about ZAR 2,095 million, or roughly Rs 1,118.7 crore. Bondada Engineering surged 2.97% after the company announced that it has secured a large and strategically significant EPC order worth Rs 945.10 crore from NLC India Renewables on behalf of NLC India. Concord Control Systems hit an upper limit of 5% after it has secured a major order worth Rs 139.32 crore from Indian Railways through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls.

MIC Electronics rose 1.27% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1.05 crore from Central Railway, Nagpur Division. Dilip Buildcon added 3.79% after the company announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a grid-connected solar power project in Madhya Pradesh. GE Vernova T&D India surged 5.84% after the company announced that it has secured an order from AESL Projects for the establishment of a high-capacity High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) terminal station. IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 1,87,92,320 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on Monday (22 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.