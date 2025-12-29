Sensex, Nifty pare early gains; metal shares shine

Metal stocks soared for eight consecutive trading sessions.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 46.97 points or 0.06% to 84,994.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 4.55 points or 0.02% to 26,037.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.11%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,638 shares rose and 2,178 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.38% to 10,954.90. The index rallied 4.69% for the eight straight trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 8.44%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.1%), Tata Steel (up 2.24%), Vedanta (up 2.15%), Jindal Steel (up 1.71%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.67%), Welspun Corp (up 1.39%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.32%), JSW Steel (up 1%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.71%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
VA Tech Wabag shed 0.83%. The company has received a letter of award from the Saudi Water Authority for a large repeat EPC order to build a 50 MLD advanced BWRO plant at Aljouf, Saudi Arabia.
JD Cables declined 1.42%. The company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 8.81 crore from reputed EPC contractors for cable supply operations in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Solarworld Energy Solutions surged 9.10% the company announced that it has received a letter of award for the EPC package for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project worth Rs 725.33 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content