India has the potential to become the world's food basket, says PM Modi

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Addressing the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries, Prime Minister Modi said India has the potential to become the world's food basket and the country must move towards high-value agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries and become a major food exporter. He said the conference is being held at a time when India is witnessing next-generation reforms. The PM said India has boarded the "Reform Express" and its primary engine is the country's youth and demography. That is why, it is the government's endeavour to empower this demography, he said. He also called upon states to encourage manufacturing, boost 'ease of doing business' and strengthen the services sector to make India a global services giant.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

