Metropolis Healthcare gains as Q3 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Metropolis Healthcare rallied 4.83% to Rs 1,819.20 after the company reported 15.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 27.16 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 10.9% YoY to Rs 322.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 14.9% to Rs 42.34 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 36.85 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 72 crore, registering the growth of 9.4% as compared with Rs 66 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin slightly decreased to 22.20% in Q3 FY25, down from 22.50% in Q3 FY24.

The company reported strong B2C revenue growth of 15% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3FY25. Patient volume increased by 5%, while revenue per patient (RPP) saw a robust 10% growth, driven by enhanced upselling and value delivery. Additionally, B2B revenue grew by 10% YoY in Q3FY25, marking consistent double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter.

TruHealth revenue grew by 25% YoY, with its contribution rising from 14% in Q3 FY24 to 17% in Q3 FY25. The companys specialty revenue increased by 13% YoY, driven by a focus on specialized, non-seasonal tests.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.7% to Rs 115.83 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 91.41 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 985.91 crore in 9M FY25.

Ameera Shah, executive chairperson & whole-time director, Metropolis Healthcare, said, The diagnostics industry is undergoing a paradigm shift towards personalized medicine, genomics-driven testing, and preventive healthcare, fueled by advancements in molecular diagnostics, AI, and nextgeneration sequencing. At Metropolis, we remain at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging deep scientific expertise and consumer insights to drive innovation and expand access to cutting-edge diagnostics.

Our strategic acquisition of Core Diagnostics is a pivotal step in this direction, strengthening our oncology and molecular diagnostics portfolio and reinforcing our commitment to becoming Indias leading cancer testing provider. As part of our long-term strategy, we are expanding our presence in North India through a'string of pearls approach, focusing on acquiring high-performing B2C businesses that are leaders in their cities, with strong EBITDA, ROCE, and cash flows. This strategy will enhance our capabilities and deepen our footprint in the region, driving long-term value creation and solidifying Metropolis leadership in the evolving diagnostics landscape."

Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO, Metropolis Healthcare, said, We have achieved double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter, despite a traditionally challenging Q3 with lower illness-driven demand. This success stems from our focus on key segments, TruHealth and specialty, and our efforts to drive regional growth through targeted micro-marketing strategies and deeper market penetration. Through TruHealth packages, we have been able to enhance the customer experience by integrating home-based ECG services, vital checks, and consultations. Additionally, the introduction of AI-powered MetAdvisor recommendation engine further personalises care by analyzing historical data and test combinations.

With strong partnerships and an expanding network, we remain committed to addressing regional healthcare needs and driving sustainable growth. Our continued investments in technology and service excellence will deliver lasting value to customers and stakeholders."

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Sameer Patel as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective from 10 February 2025. This appointment will relieve Aditya Shinde from the additional role of Interim chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective from the close business hours of 09 February 2025. Aditya Shinde will continue to serve as Finance Controller.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 22 states, 3 Union Territories, and over 700 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 200 laboratories, 4,400 patient service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. It offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities.

