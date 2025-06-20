Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Megastar Foods Ltd, Prostarm Info Systems Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Cinevista Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2025.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd soared 14.07% to Rs 171.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 833 shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd spiked 13.82% to Rs 278.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1570 shares in the past one month. Prostarm Info Systems Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 134.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month. Khandwala Securities Ltd exploded 11.98% to Rs 25.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4060 shares in the past one month.