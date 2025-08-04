All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 34.07 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 2.43% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 34.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.34.0733.1319.1719.748.788.428.488.116.326.17

