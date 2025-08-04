Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit rises 13.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.15% to Rs 24.81 crore

Net profit of Wealth First Portfolio Managers rose 13.92% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.8120.6586.6686.9221.5718.8921.4918.8115.9614.01

