Sensex settles 944 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark; VIX slumps 8.14%

The key equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, snapping a two-day losing streak, as investors assessed the federal budgets impact on markets and capital flows. The rebound came despite proposals to raise transaction taxes on derivatives and the lack of fresh measures to attract foreign investment.

The Nifty settled above the 25,050 level. All NSE indices closed in the green, except for the IT index.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 943.52 points or 1.17% to 81,666.46. The Nifty 50 index jumped 262.95 points or 1.06% to 25,088.40. Over the past two trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.73%, while the Nifty dropped 0.91%.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 Mid-Cap index rose 0.86% and the BSE 250 Small-Cap index added 0.28%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,045 shares rose and 2,209 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.14% to 13.87. Economy: Indias manufacturing activity recovered in January after losing momentum in December, though business confidence weakened. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 in January from a two-year low of 55.0 in December, remaining well above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Politics: Sunetra Pawar was sworn in Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister on 31 January 2026, days after her husband Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash on January 28 near Baramati Airport. A former Rajya Sabha MP and social activist from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar took oath at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai and said she would carry forward Ajit Pawars legacy of public service, focusing on social equality, women and youth empowerment, rural upliftment, and administrative reform. She will work alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, strengthening the Mahayuti alliance. Sunetra Pawar is expected to handle portfolios such as Excise, Sports, and Youth Welfare and Minorities Development, with the Finance portfolio temporarily retained by the chief minister.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 2.13% to 26,749.15. The index fell 2.09% in the past trading session. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 5.35%), Bharat Forge (up 4.81%), Uno Minda (up 3.13%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.07%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.86%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.26%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 2.12%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.95%), Eicher Motors (up 1.43%) and TVS Motor Company (up 1.42%) added. On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 0.46%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.04%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Atul Auto soared 7.86% after the company reported a 30.09% rise in total sales to 3,606 units in January 2026 as against 2,772 units sold in January 2025.

Gokaldas Exports dropped 4.61% after the company reported 70.97% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.61 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 50.34 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations shed 0.92% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 978.65 crore during the quarter. Maruti Suzuki India added 1.27% after the company reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025. Bartronics India fell 2.03%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 48.34 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 455.63%, compared with Rs 8.70 crore in Q3 FY25.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.12% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 68.91 crore from the Water Resources Department, Assam, for riverbank protection works in the state. Latent View Analytics added 8.33% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.69% to Rs 50.14 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 278 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024. Godrej Properties rose 3.44% after the company reported sales of over Rs 2,000 crore in Phase 1 of its residential project Godrej Trilogy in Worli. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently down by 129 points, signaling a weak opening for US stocks today.

European equities edged higher on Monday, recovering from a sell-off in precious metals that had weighed on investor sentiment at the start of a data-heavy week featuring key corporate earnings, central bank meetings, and macroeconomic releases. Data released earlier showed that German retail sales edged up 0.1% month-on-month in December, improving from a 0.5% decline recorded in the previous month. Asian equities ended lower as investors digested fresh private data on Chinas factory activity for January, while gold continued to slide after last weeks drop. Chinas manufacturing momentum picked up pace in January, a private survey released on Monday showed, with producers ramping up output and shipping goods ahead of the long Lunar New Year break.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, edged up to 50.3 in January from 50.1 in December. Since readings above 50 signal expansion and those below indicate contraction, the latest print points to a modest improvement. It was also the strongest showing since October, when the index stood at 50.6. Over in the US, stocks ended lower on Friday as technology shares stayed under pressure, even as markets broadly welcomed President Donald Trumps choice of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair. Despite the late-month wobble and choppy trading through January, the S&P 500 still managed to close the month in positive territory. On Friday, the index slipped 0.43% for its third straight decline, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite lagged with a sharper 0.94% drop.