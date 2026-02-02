Campus Activewear rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Campus Activewear surged 7.32% to Rs 273.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.03% to Rs 63.68 crore on 14.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 588.61 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37.39% YoY to Rs 86.06 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 115.8 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 34.8% compared with Rs 85.9 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 19.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.6% in Q3 FY25.

Sales volume rose 8.6% to 82.8 lakh pairs during the quarter, compared with 76.2 lakh pairs sold in Q3 FY25. Average selling price (ASP) increased 5.2% to Rs 711 per pair in Q3 FY26, from Rs 675 per pair in Q3 FY25.